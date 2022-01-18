Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing for Calgary man convicted of murder in Ivy Wick’s death further delayed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 1:05 pm
Justin Bennet was charged in September 2018 with murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick. View image in full screen
Justin Bennet was charged in September 2018 with murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick. Obtained by Global News

A sentencing hearing for a Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter has been further delayed.

Justin Bennett was convicted last year in the beating death of Ivy Wick.

Read more: Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old Ivy Wick

He fired his lawyer earlier this month and was ordered to get a new one.

Bennett appeared in court by phone Tuesday from the Calgary Remand Centre where he remains in isolation.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man convicted in Ivy Wick’s 2017 murder searches for new lawyer' Calgary man convicted in Ivy Wick’s 2017 murder searches for new lawyer
Calgary man convicted in Ivy Wick’s 2017 murder searches for new lawyer – Jan 5, 2022

He told court he is still waiting to get approval from legal aid to hire a new lawyer.

Read more: Accused in Ivy Wick murder testifies for defence

Bennett’s sentencing was already delayed last fall when he asked for a second opinion on his mental health.

Bennett is to return to court Feb. 1.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
