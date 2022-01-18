Saskatchewan school divisions pivot as COVID-19 cases continue surge

Send this page to someone via email

Rising COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has prompted school divisions to change course in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Regina Public Schools announced its high schools will be switching to temporary remote learning ahead of final exams.

Online learning will take place from Thursday to Monday.

Read more: Teddy bears giving sick children comfort during Saskatchewan hospital visits

The school division said the decision is based on maximizing the potential to have teachers available during final assessments with students without disruptions from illness or self-isolation requirements. Regina Public added the move will minimize the chance students contract COVID-19 and have their exams interrupted.

“This temporary shift allows the school division to redeploy substitute staff to other schools that may experience staffing shortages and will further minimize disruption for all students,” wrote Campbell Collegiate principal Nancy Buisson in a letter sent to school families on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A letter was sent to Campbell Collegiate school families on Tuesday updating students and staff of the decision to move to remote learning for three days beginning Thursday. Supplied

The plan is to continue in-person finals next Tuesday as scheduled. However, teachers may determine whether exams can be completed in-school or through remote learning.

Read more: Paxlovid pills set to arrive in Saskatchewan this week

There were 526 self-reported COVID-19 cases in Regina Public schools last week, according to a letter distributed Monday by the division. In that same time frame, 53 cases were amongst school staff.

As for the Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD), students who are unable to attend due to COVID-19 reasons will have their final grade assigned to them based on course work.

The division said students do not need to make up their final if they are absent and no penalty will be handed to students who are unable to make it to their exams.

Story continues below advertisement

“Final assessments are academic risk-free assessments for students; your mark cannot go down if you take the CFD,” said RCSD.

A couple of schools in Saskatoon Public Schools recently moved to remote learning.

Centennial Collegiate students started online classes Tuesday. The division hopes to resume in-class learning beginning Monday.

The division shared in a release that extra-curricular activities are also paused until classes are back to in-person.

John Dolan School is the other school moving to online learning. Students and staff began the switch Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday since there are not enough nursing staff at the school who help with specialized education programs for students with multiple disabilities.