COVID-19: Premier says time to ‘buckle down’ as N.S. reports 1 death, 13 new hospitalizations

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says “now is the time to buckle down,” as the province reported 13 new hospital admissions and one death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There were eight hospital discharges, bringing the total number of people admitted due to COVID-19 to 73 — with an age range of 0 to 100.

In addition to this figure, there are 183 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus: 120 of them contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital and 63 tested positive while being admitted for another reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but “no longer require specialized care.”

There are now 15 people in ICU.

The death involved a woman in her 80s in Eastern Zone.

“This is another very sad day and I send my sympathies to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed,” Houston said in a news release.

“Now is the time to buckle down. I ask all Nova Scotians to do everything you can to keep COVID-19 out of our healthcare system, long-term care facilities and our communities. This means slowing down activities, reducing contacts, getting vaccinated and getting your booster as soon as possible and following all of the public health measures.”

Houston, along with Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, have announced a COVID-19 briefing for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The province noted the average stay in hospital for COVID-19 is 6.4 days. Of the 73 people in hospital, 70 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

The vaccination status of 73 admitted to hospital for COVID-19 is:

10 (13.7 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

43 (58.9 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

4 (5.5 per cent) are partially vaccinated

16 (21.9 per cent) are unvaccinated

New cases and outbreaks

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,465 tests, and are reporting 415 new lab-confirmed cases.

There are 233 cases in Central Zone, 68 cases in Eastern Zone, 40 cases in Northern Zone and 74 cases in Western Zone.

The province said there are an estimated 5,511 active cases.

There are also two new hospital outbreaks, at Yarmouth Regional Hospital and Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou. Fewer than 10 patients at each facility have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at a ward at at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney has grown by one.

The latest vaccination figures show 90.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 83.1 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 36.7 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose and 12.1 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Currently, anyone aged 18 and over is eligible for a booster, so long as six months have passed since their second dose.

