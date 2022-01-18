Menu

Canada

Suncor provides details on worker death, says company is committed to improving workplace safety

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 10:52 am
Suncor logo View image in full screen
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is committed to improving workplace safety after a truck crash earlier this month resulted in the death of a contractor at the company’s Base Mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta.

Suncor has released additional details about the incident, which occurred Jan. 6. The company says one heavy haul truck rear-ended a second heavy haul truck while they were both driving up a mine haul ramp.

Read more: Worker killed, 2 injured, in truck crash at Suncor mine site in Alberta

The two workers in the truck that was hit from behind sustained minor injuries while the driver of the other truck died.

Suncor is also reporting two other operational incidents in the last half of December that resulted in a production loss of about 195,000 barrels per day.

Read more: Oil Sands Alliance to focus on energy industry sustainability, advancing net zero ambitions

One of the incidents involved equipment failure at the Syncrude Mildred Lake mine site. The other incident involved furnace failures at the company’s Firebag location which resulted in the temporary shutdown of approximately 170 wells.

Suncor chief executive Mark Little says all of these events are “unacceptable.” He says Suncor is committed to doing more to keep its workers safe and ensure it is consistently reliable.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
