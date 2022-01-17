3 Manitobans nominated for Canadian Olympic speed skating team

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of Manitobans are headed to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games to race in speed skating.

Winnipeggers Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Clandeboye’s Alexa Scott, are among the 16 athletes named to Canada’s Olympic long track speed skating team.

It’ll be the second Olympic games for the 29-year-old McLean. She skated in the 500 metre and the 1000m four years ago, but this time she’s only scheduled to skate in the 500m race.

Both Langelaar and Scott will be making their Olympic debuts.

The 22-year-old Langelaar is slated to skate in the 1500m and the team pursuit event. The 20-year-old Scott is being tabbed to race in the 1000m and the team pursuit.

The long track speed skating events begin on Feb. 5.

