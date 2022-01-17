Menu

Sports

3 Manitobans nominated for Canadian Olympic speed skating team

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 8:43 pm

A trio of Manitobans are headed to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games to race in speed skating.

Winnipeggers Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Clandeboye’s Alexa Scott, are among the 16 athletes named to Canada’s Olympic long track speed skating team.

Read more: Winnipeg speed skater named to 2018 Olympic team

It’ll be the second Olympic games for the 29-year-old McLean. She skated in the 500 metre and the 1000m four years ago, but this time she’s only scheduled to skate in the 500m race.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg speed skater takes training outdoors in pursuit of Olympic spot' Winnipeg speed skater takes training outdoors in pursuit of Olympic spot
Winnipeg speed skater takes training outdoors in pursuit of Olympic spot – Dec 4, 2020

Both Langelaar and Scott will be making their Olympic debuts.

The 22-year-old Langelaar is slated to skate in the 1500m and the team pursuit event. The 20-year-old Scott is being tabbed to race in the 1000m and the team pursuit.

Read more: Manitoba speedskater Alexa Scott brings home Canada’s 1st world junior medal in 12 years

The long track speed skating events begin on Feb. 5.

Click to play video: 'Speed Skater Alexa Scott' Speed Skater Alexa Scott
Speed Skater Alexa Scott – Jan 24, 2019
