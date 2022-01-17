Construction workers burns hands during fire at Kelowna, B.C. garage

Send this page to someone via email

A construction worker was taken to hospital on Monday afternoon after suffering serious burns to his hands during a fire at a Kelowna, B.C., home under construction.

A witness told Global News the man was injured while trying to get equipment off the roof of the burning building.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Bramble Court in the Black Mountain neighbourhood of Kelowna around 2:45 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the accidental blaze burnt the roof of the home’s garage.

The blaze was quickly put out and fire damage was contained to the garage, the fire department said.