Fire

Construction workers burns hands during fire at Kelowna, B.C. garage

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 8:37 pm
The fire deparment sprays water on a burning building under construction as people look on. View image in full screen
One person was injured during a fire at a Kelowna home on Monday afternoon. Courtesy: Kris Riedel

A construction worker was taken to hospital on Monday afternoon after suffering serious burns to his hands during a fire at a Kelowna, B.C., home under construction.

A witness told Global News the man was injured while trying to get equipment off the roof of the burning building.

Two people displaced after Westbank mobile home fire

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Bramble Court in the Black Mountain neighbourhood of Kelowna around 2:45 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the accidental blaze burnt the roof of the home’s garage.

Man clinging to life at Kelowna hospital; family says system failed him

The blaze was quickly put out and fire damage was contained to the garage, the fire department said.

