Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick government offering some workers a $3 per hour wage top-up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick moving to Level 3 of COVID-19 action plan' New Brunswick moving to Level 3 of COVID-19 action plan
With over 100 New Brunswickers hospitalized with COVID-19, officials say the province has triggered Level 3 of its winter alert plan. Travis Fortnum reports.

The New Brunswick government is offering a $3 per hour wage top-up for some workers who provide services to vulnerable residents.

The temporary top-up for workers who make less than $18 per hour is in effect until March 14.

Read more: COVID-19 - 322 health-care workers in N.B. in isolation after testing positive

The wage adjustment is for home support workers, personnel in group homes and homeless shelters, workers in food banks and soup kitchens, and people who provide domestic violence intervention.

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch says more than 8,000 workers are eligible for the program, which he says will cost about $8 million.

Trending Stories

He says the application process is similar to the one used by the government during the first months of the pandemic to temporarily increase some wages.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity is applauding the government for the temporary top-up.

Click to play video: 'Experts say New Brunswick lockdown is tough, but necessary' Experts say New Brunswick lockdown is tough, but necessary
Experts say New Brunswick lockdown is tough, but necessary
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNB COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity tagWage Top Up tagCOVID-19 wage adjustment tagNB wage adjustment tagNB wage top up tagNew brunswick wage top up tagwage adjustment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers