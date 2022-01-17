Calgary Roughnecks postpone 3 home games

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Roughnecks have postponed three of their games for the season, though no reason was given in a news release as to why.

The home game planned against the Vancouver Warriors for Saturday will now be played on Feb. 18. This game had already been rescheduled along with three other games back in December.

The second game, also part of the previous games that were already rescheduled, was against the Halifax Thunderbirds and that game will now be played on April 8.

Game time for both match-ups will be revealed later on, according to a news release by the team.

Additionally, the team said the game against the Colorado Mammoth set for Feb. 12 will now be played on Feb. 11. The team will also travel to Rochester on April 22 for their game against the Rochester Knighthawks.

