National Lacrosse League postpones 3 games over COVID-19 concerns

The National Lacrosse League has postponed three games due to COVID-19.

The league made the announcement on Monday after consulting with health authorities and officials in Canada and the United States.

Thursday’s game between the Halifax Thunderbirds and Calgary Roughnecks at Scotiabank Saddledome is the first affected matchup.

Friday’s games between the New York Riptide and Colorado Mammoth as well as the San Diego Seals and Saskatchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre will also be rescheduled.

The NLL says it made the decision out of an abundance of caution that will keep the competitive balance in the league.

The league says it expects to play Week 6 of the season on Jan. 7-8 but will issue an update if there are any changes.

