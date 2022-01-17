Daisy the dog surrendered to Chilliwack BC SPCA after being run over by a car

WARNING: The photo in this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
A golden lab named Daisy is now in the care of the BC SPCA after she was run over by a car in Chilliwack.
Daisy has extensive injuries, Chloe MacBeth, manager at the Chilliwack BC SPCA said and she arrived needing urgent care.
“She had a large laceration on her hind leg, had a severe paw injury, her face was swollen, and she still had blood and tire tread marks on her face,” MacBeth added.
Daisy also had many small skull fractures and needs a number of toes on a rear paw amputated due to being crushed by the car, MacBeth explained.
“Daisy was a breeding animal before she was surrendered to us,” she said. “Despite everything she has been through, she has great energy and spirit and has been so good with vet staff and her foster family when she gets her daily wound care.”
Daisy is expected to be in the care of the BC SPCA for at least two months, the organization said and she will need extensive rehabilitation and possibly even physiotherapy before she can be adopted.
MacBeth said Daisy wants so badly to play and run outside. She looks forward to watching Daisy do just that.
Anyone can help Daisy and make a donation towards her medical care and other animals in need.
