Canada

Daisy the dog surrendered to Chilliwack BC SPCA after being run over by a car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 2:15 pm
Daisy the dog in the care of the BC SPCA View image in full screen
Daisy, the dog has already undergone surgeries and may need more. BC SPCA

WARNING: The photo in this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

A golden lab named Daisy is now in the care of the BC SPCA after she was run over by a car in Chilliwack.

Daisy has extensive injuries, Chloe MacBeth, manager at the Chilliwack BC SPCA said and she arrived needing urgent care.

“She had a large laceration on her hind leg, had a severe paw injury, her face was swollen, and she still had blood and tire tread marks on her face,” MacBeth added.

Click to play video: 'Raising money for animals in need through the Betty White Challenge' Raising money for animals in need through the Betty White Challenge
Raising money for animals in need through the Betty White Challenge

Daisy also had many small skull fractures and needs a number of toes on a rear paw amputated due to being crushed by the car, MacBeth explained.

Trending Stories

“Daisy was a breeding animal before she was surrendered to us,” she said. “Despite everything she has been through, she has great energy and spirit and has been so good with vet staff and her foster family when she gets her daily wound care.”

Daisy is expected to be in the care of the BC SPCA for at least two months, the organization said and she will need extensive rehabilitation and possibly even physiotherapy before she can be adopted.

Daisy the dog was injured after she was run over by a car View image in full screen
Daisy arrived at the BC SPCA in Chilliwack needing extensive medical care. BC SPCA

MacBeth said Daisy wants so badly to play and run outside. She looks forward to watching Daisy do just that.

Anyone can help Daisy and make a donation towards her medical care and other animals in need.

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA caring for emaciated dog and her five puppies' BC SPCA caring for emaciated dog and her five puppies
BC SPCA caring for emaciated dog and her five puppies – Dec 20, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

