Inclement weather leads to closures in Kingston, Ont. area

Send this page to someone via email

With a near-record amount of snow expected to fall in the Kingston area Monday, many municipal buildings are closing their doors for the day.

The City of Kingston has declared a significant weather event and has warned residents that usual road maintenance standards won’t be immediately met due to the volume of snow expected to fall.

The Kingston, Frontenac Public Library is closed for the day. Kingston Transit has canceled all non-express routes for the day.

Read more: Winter snow storm cancels school in Kingston and area Monday

Schools across Ontario are set to re-open today but in Kingston, that hasn’t the case for most. Both the Limestone District School Board and the Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School Board have closed schools today due to the winter storm, as has the Upper Canada District School board.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Lawrence College has also canceled all on-campus classes. Online learning will also be canceled. Students will now make the return to the classroom Tuesday.

1:30 Kingston residents dig out from first substantial snow fall of the season Kingston residents dig out from first substantial snow fall of the season – Dec 8, 2021

A number of vaccine clinics have been canceled due to the weather. This includes those held by the Leeds-Grenville-Lanark Public Health Unit in Brockville and Almonte. A vaccine clinic scheduled to take place in Picton has also been canceled.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health offices are closed, as are the offices for Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.