Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian home sales set new record in 2021, topping previous high by 20%: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Royal LePage predicts 10.5% home price jump in 2022' Royal LePage predicts 10.5% home price jump in 2022
Predicting what’s to come for Canada’s housing market is extremely difficult. This year’s market defied expectations, roaring back after a dive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now 2021 is on track to be the busiest year on record. Anne Gaviola has more on what Royal LePage sees in the cards for 2022 – Dec 15, 2021

The Canadian Real Estate Association says annual home sales reached a new high in 2021, eclipsing the previous record set in 2020 by about 20 per cent.

The association says about 667,000 residential properties changed hands in 2021, about 30 per cent more than the 10-year average.

However, home sales in December were little changed from November as they rose 0.2 per cent on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Read more: Housing prices in Canada to keep rising through 2022 as demand outpaces supply: report

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, CREA says sales in December totalled 35,971, down nearly 10 per cent from 39,940 in December 2020.

Trending Stories

The national average home price was $713,500 last month, up almost 18 per cent from the previous December.

Story continues below advertisement

New listings for the month totalled 28,550, a 15 per cent fall from the 33,606 on the market during the prior December.

Click to play video: 'Toronto startup offers homebuyers a unique model to enter hot housing market' Toronto startup offers homebuyers a unique model to enter hot housing market
Toronto startup offers homebuyers a unique model to enter hot housing market – Dec 8, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada housing taghome prices Canada tagOntario housing taghome sales Canada tagCREA home sales tagcanada housing news tagcrea home prices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers