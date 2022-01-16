Menu

Politics

Fate of controversial Lakeshore development to be decided by Penticton council

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 8:55 pm
The proposed location of an eight unit development in Penticton B.C. View image in full screen
The proposed location of an eight unit development in Penticton B.C. Taya Fast / Global News

Penticton city council is set to decide on the fate of a controversial development.

A four-story, eight-unit apartment building is proposed for 602 Lakeshore Drive, which is a popular tourist area in Penticton.

The proposal was brought forward at a public hearing on Dec. 7, when members of the community spoke to council with the majority opposing the project.

Read more: Increased density, traffic worries opponents of proposed housing development in Penticton

Click to play video: 'City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed' City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed
City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed – Dec 20, 2021

Concern expressed involved the need to preserve the character and heritage of the neighborhood, as well as the green space.

The developer has striven to address those concerns and since resubmitted the design to be put forward to council.

The city of Penticton currently has no design guidelines for Lakeshore Drive, but plans to re-evaluate that this year.

The proposal is asking for rezoning from R2 (small lot residential) to RM3 (medium density multiple housing) and for four variance changes to build the apartment.

Councilors will give a fourth and final reading of the project on Tuesday, when they will decide whether or not to move forward with the development.

Click to play video: 'Penticton rental crunch' Penticton rental crunch
Penticton rental crunch – May 26, 2021
