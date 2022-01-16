Fate of controversial Lakeshore development to be decided by Penticton council

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton city council is set to decide on the fate of a controversial development.

A four-story, eight-unit apartment building is proposed for 602 Lakeshore Drive, which is a popular tourist area in Penticton.

The proposal was brought forward at a public hearing on Dec. 7, when members of the community spoke to council with the majority opposing the project.

Concern expressed involved the need to preserve the character and heritage of the neighborhood, as well as the green space.

The developer has striven to address those concerns and since resubmitted the design to be put forward to council.

The city of Penticton currently has no design guidelines for Lakeshore Drive, but plans to re-evaluate that this year.

The proposal is asking for rezoning from R2 (small lot residential) to RM3 (medium density multiple housing) and for four variance changes to build the apartment.

Councilors will give a fourth and final reading of the project on Tuesday, when they will decide whether or not to move forward with the development.

