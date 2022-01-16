Environment Canada warns winter storm headed for southern Quebec, school boards cancel Monday classes

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning residents in southern Quebec to brace for a winter storm, prompting many school boards and private schools to cancel Monday’s first day of in-person classes.

The forecaster says a storm brewing in the United States is making its way to southern Quebec, including the greater Montreal area and the Laurentians.

Snowfall and storm warnings are in effect and weather authorities say the region can expect 35 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Among the schools boards that have announced school closures for Monday are: The English Montreal School Board (EMSB), the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) and the Marguerite Bourgeois School Board. Many of the city’s private schools have also announced that they will be closed.

To find out if a school has announced its closure, see school websites and communications.

The snowfall is expected to start falling in the province overnight Sunday and early Monday.

Monday Jan. 17 was set to be Quebec’s first day back to school for elementary and high school students across the province following the winter break.

— with files from the Canadian Press