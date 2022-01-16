Menu

Scattered outages across Nova Scotia one day after storm blows through Maritimes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2022 9:48 am
A brand new outdoor skating rink has been set up outside Benjamin Bridge in Wolfville. Global’s Graeme Benjamin had the chance to learn more and check it out on opening day!

Thousands of customers in Nova Scotia remain without electricity one day after a powerful winter storm blew through parts of the Maritimes.

Nova Scotia Power is reporting that just under 7,000 customers are still off the grid as of 9:30 a.m.

Read more: Parts of Nova Scotia could see up to 50 cm of snow in weekend winter blast

The outages are scattered across the province, however the majority are in Lunenburg County on the South Shore.

The storm brought winds of 90 kilometers an hour and heavy snow to areas of western, central and northern Nova Scotia and led to some temporary road closures and some flight cancellations and delays at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday.

Nova Scotia Power said it had deployed more than 500 workers to deal with the outages during the height of the storm.

A few areas in southeastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were also dealing with some scattered outages on Sunday morning.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
