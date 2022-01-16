Scattered outages across Nova Scotia one day after storm blows through Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of customers in Nova Scotia remain without electricity one day after a powerful winter storm blew through parts of the Maritimes.

Nova Scotia Power is reporting that just under 7,000 customers are still off the grid as of 9:30 a.m.

The outages are scattered across the province, however the majority are in Lunenburg County on the South Shore.

The storm brought winds of 90 kilometers an hour and heavy snow to areas of western, central and northern Nova Scotia and led to some temporary road closures and some flight cancellations and delays at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday.

It’s been a busy day for crews. High winds caused trees & branches to fall on our lines, & whiteout conditions brought challenging driving conditions. Crews made strong progress today & will continue to make repairs to restore power this evening, when it’s safe to do so. #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/sg4WF88yKf — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 15, 2022

Nova Scotia Power said it had deployed more than 500 workers to deal with the outages during the height of the storm.

A few areas in southeastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were also dealing with some scattered outages on Sunday morning.