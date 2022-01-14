Parts of Nova Scotia could see up to 50 cm of snow in weekend winter blast

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy snowfall, freezing rain and strong winds are expected to hit Nova Scotia and New Brunswick this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for both provinces.

Most of mainland Nova Scotia could see up to 50 centimetres of snow, and up to 10 centimetres along the Atlantic coast.

Maximum wind gusts could reach 90 kilometres per hour.

Weather alerts are in effect for all of Nova Scotia on Jan. 14, 2022. Environment Canada

“Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together,” according to Environment Canada.

The agency said there will be periods of rain Friday afternoon along with freezing rain and ice pellets, which will transition into snow, “at times heavy.”

This snow is expected to begin Friday evening over the Annapolis Valley and northern Nova Scotia areas, where the highest amounts of snowfall are expected.

Other areas of the province will see the transition to snow overnight.

Environment Canada warns the conditions may cause “poor visibility in blowing snow and may cause utility outages and road closures.”

The agency also says temperatures will drop significantly by Saturday morning in strong northerly winds.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

In New Brunswick, the agency issued winter storm and extreme cold warnings.

Most of New Brunswick was placed under a winter storm or extreme cold warning alert Jan. 14, 2022. Environment Canada

The northwestern parts of the province can expect a period of very cold wind chills, with temperatures as low as -36 C. This weather is expected to begin late Friday night.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” said Environment Canada.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Southern and eastern New Brunswick could see up to 35 centimetres of snowfall, as well as wind gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the agency said.

Weather is expected to improve Saturday, but cold wind chills will persist.