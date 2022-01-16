SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: ICU admissions, deaths increase in Ontario as province reports 10,450 new cases

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 10:42 am
A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine shot before the opening of a mass vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine shot before the opening of a mass vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

As Ontario continues to battle the Omicron variant, the number of people receiving care due to COVID-19 in an intensive care unit (ICU) increased on Sunday.

The latest data released by the province on Sunday said there were a total of 579 people in ICUs in Ontario — an increase of 21 from Saturday’s data.

Read more: COVID-19: Why doctors warn against letting your guard down against Omicron

The number of people receiving care in an ICU on a ventilator also increased on Sunday, jumping to 340 on Sunday from 319 the day prior.

However, the overall hospitalizations in Ontario actually dropped on Sunday.

The data said 3,595 people were in hospital due to the coronavirus, marking a drop of 362 from the number of hospitalizations reported the day earlier.

However, in a tweet on Sunday, Ontario’s Health Minister noted that not all hospitals in the province report data on weekends.

A total of 10,450 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Ontario on Sunday, but experts caution that the number is likely an underrepresentation of the virus’ spread, now that more stringent testing rules have been implemented in the province.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Moore says he ‘can’t guarantee’ Ontario businesses can reopen on Jan. 26' COVID-19: Moore says he ‘can’t guarantee’ Ontario businesses can reopen on Jan. 26
There were also 40 new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Sunday. To date, 10,605 people in the province have died after testing positive for the virus.

Christine Elliott said to date, a total of 29,455,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

The minister said 117,000 doses were administered on Saturday.

Elliott said to date, 91.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and up have received one vaccine dose, while 88.7 per cent have had two shots.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

