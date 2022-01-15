Investigation of injured man found in south neighbourhood continues: Edmonton police

Police are investigating a Saturday morning incident in a south-end neighbourhood.
EPS responded to reports of an injured man in the area 61 Avenue and 106 Street, just after 6 a.m.
Nearby residents were asked to remain in their homes while officers attended to the victim.
He was treated by EMS and transported to hospital.
The EPS tactical section attended a home in the area in relation to the investigation, according to a news release.
No one was taken into custody. It’s not known how the man was hurt or the extent of his injuries.
Trending Stories
No further information will be available while the investigation continues.
ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in central Edmonton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments