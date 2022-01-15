Menu

Crime

Investigation of injured man found in south neighbourhood continues: Edmonton police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 6:11 pm
106 Street and 61 Avenue NW Edmonton police Allendale View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue on Jan. 15, 2022. Global News

Police are investigating a Saturday morning incident in a south-end neighbourhood.

EPS responded to reports of an injured man in the area 61 Avenue and 106 Street, just after 6 a.m.

Nearby residents were asked to remain in their homes while officers attended to the victim.

He was treated by EMS and transported to hospital.

The EPS tactical section attended a home in the area in relation to the investigation, according to a news release.

Read more: 2 additional people charged in 2020 central Edmonton homicide

No one was taken into custody. It’s not known how the man was hurt or the extent of his injuries.

No further information will be available while the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in central Edmonton' ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in central Edmonton
ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in central Edmonton – Jan 1, 2022
