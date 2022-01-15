Menu

Crime

Stabbing in Brampton leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 3:57 pm
A man was stabbed at a residence near Queen St and Laurelcrest St. in Brampton. View image in full screen
A man was stabbed at a residence near Queen St and Laurelcrest St. in Brampton. Marc Cormier / Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Brampton Saturday afternoon, Peel police say.

According to a tweet by police, emergency crews were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Queen St. and Laurelcrest St. for reports of a stabbing.

Peel paramedics told Global News that they treated a man in his 50s with stab wounds to the neck.

He was transported to a trauma centre.

Investigators said a male suspect fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

