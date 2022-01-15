Stabbing in Brampton leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Brampton Saturday afternoon, Peel police say.

According to a tweet by police, emergency crews were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Queen St. and Laurelcrest St. for reports of a stabbing.

Peel paramedics told Global News that they treated a man in his 50s with stab wounds to the neck.

He was transported to a trauma centre.

Investigators said a male suspect fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE:

-Male has been located and taken into custody

-Adult male victim's condition is life threatening — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 15, 2022