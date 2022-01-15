Menu

Traffic

Serious vehicle collision closes Hwy. 97 near Coldstream, B.C.

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 2:22 pm
A transport truck travels on the Coquihalla Highway after it was reopened to commercial traffic northeast of Hope, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
A transport truck travels on the Coquihalla Highway after it was reopened to commercial traffic northeast of Hope, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2021. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident along Highway 97 has closed traffic in both directions near Coldstream.

Drivers are being warned that the road between Clerke Road and Birnie Road is closed.

Read more: Highway 97 south of Vernon reopened after closure

“Police are currently investigating a serious two vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Birnie Road. At this time, Highway 97 is fully closed to traffic in both directions. A detour has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission Road and Commonage Road,” said Cst. Chris Terleski in a media statement.

An update is expected from Drive BC later in the day.

