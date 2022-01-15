Serious vehicle collision closes Hwy. 97 near Coldstream, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident along Highway 97 has closed traffic in both directions near Coldstream.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident has the highway closed in BOTH directions between Birnie road and Clerke road. Assessment in progress. Detour available.

Watch for crews and expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/0toqXO45Rg#VernonBC #ArmstrongBC #LakeCountryBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 15, 2022

Drivers are being warned that the road between Clerke Road and Birnie Road is closed.

“Police are currently investigating a serious two vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Birnie Road. At this time, Highway 97 is fully closed to traffic in both directions. A detour has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission Road and Commonage Road,” said Cst. Chris Terleski in a media statement.

An update is expected from Drive BC later in the day.