Serious vehicle collision closes Hwy. 97 near Coldstream, B.C.

According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident along Highway 97 has closed traffic in both directions near Coldstream.
Drivers are being warned that the road between Clerke Road and Birnie Road is closed.
“Police are currently investigating a serious two vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Birnie Road. At this time, Highway 97 is fully closed to traffic in both directions. A detour has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission Road and Commonage Road,” said Cst. Chris Terleski in a media statement.
An update is expected from Drive BC later in the day.
