2022 B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon postponed

The 2022 B.C. Winter Games that were slated to run in Greater Vernon next month have been postponed.

The B.C. Games Society and the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games Society announced the decision Friday, stating “the ongoing pandemic, coupled with external factors such as wildfires and floods in many parts of our province this past year, have made it impossible to stage a safe and memorable Games this winter.”

The two organizations said they are exploring options to see if the region can host the multi-sport event next year instead. This year’s Games were slated to run Feb. 24-27.

“I recognize how devastating this news is for the athletes, coaches, volunteers, and host region of Greater Vernon who have been working tirelessly to prepare for these Games,” said Melanie Mark, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“These are not easy decisions to make. I sincerely hope that the dreams of these athletes to compete at this stage can be safely realized in the near future.”

Approximately 1,800 athletes, coaches and officials from communities across B.C. were expected to converge in the Greater Vernon area.

“With so many challenges across the province this year, it has become clear that the 2022 BC Winter Games cannot happen this February,” said Val Trevis, president of the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games Society.

“Our volunteer board of directors and chairs have worked relentlessly to bring these Games to our community and we are very disappointed for the athletes and volunteers. We are committed to discussions to determine if there is a path forward to host these Games in the future.”

“We are disappointed not to be able to have these Games in 2022,” said Jamey Paterson, chairperson of the B.C. Games society board of directors.

“We are so grateful for the local organizers and volunteers who have devoted countless hours as they navigated a very difficult and constantly changing landscape over the past 18 months.”

The B.C. Games are held every two years. Prince George is set to host the 2022 B.C. Summer Games, while Quesnel will host the 2024 B.C. Winter Games.

