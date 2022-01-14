Menu

Canada

Calgary Stampeders re-sign receiver Colton Hunchak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 8:48 pm
Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Colton Hunchak (89) is tripped up during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, September 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Colton Hunchak (89) is tripped up during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, September 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian receiver Colton Hunchak on Friday.

The Calgary native was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month.

READ MORE: ‘Glad to be home’: veteran offensive lineman Derek Dennis returns to Calgary Stampeders

The five-foot-11, 208-pound Hunchak had 16 catches for 247 yards in 14 regular-season games last year.

He also had two receptions for 11 yards in Calgary’s 33-30 overtime West Division semifinal loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders before suffering a foot injury.

Calgary selected Hunchak in the eighth round of the 2019 CFL draft out of York.

He has 32 receptions for 478 yards in 28 career regular-season games.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
