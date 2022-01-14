Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Warrant issued for Mississauga lawyer after alleged fraud worth more than $7.5 million

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 7:03 pm
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Shahid Malik. View image in full screen
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Shahid Malik. Handout / Peel Regional Police

A warrant has been issued for a Mississauga lawyer who police allege defrauded a number of clients, resulting in a loss of more than $7.5 million.

Peel Regional Police said in a statement that between June and December of last year, “numerous victims” retained the services of Shahid Malik, the owner of Shahid Malik Law Office in Mississauga, in order to settle real estate transactions.

Police said Malik allegedly received more than $7.5 million in trust for real estate transactions to allow the clients to pay off outstanding mortgages.

Read more: London police appeal for information in fraud probe involving fake taxi

“It is further alleged that despite the victims’ numerous requests, the suspect did not allocate these funds towards the outstanding mortgages,” the statement said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“As such, each victim has suffered a significant financial loss.”

Forty-one-year-old Malik, who is a Brampton resident, is wanted on charges of defrauding the public and breach of trust.

Police said there may be other victims.

Anyone with information on the investigation or Malik’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3354 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Scams cost Canadians more than $230M in 2021' Scams cost Canadians more than $230M in 2021
Scams cost Canadians more than $230M in 2021 – Dec 31, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagFraud tagMississauga tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagArrest warrant Mississauga lawyer tagShahid Malik tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers