Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘Most wonderful help’: Calgary mom feeds struggling families during COVID-19

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 7:17 pm
‘Most wonderful help’: Calgary mom feeds struggling families during COVID-19 - image View image in full screen
Gil Tucker/Global News

Hundreds of struggling Calgary families are getting some important new support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s all thanks to a hardworking mom out to make sure kids get enough to eat.

“I just wanted to give back to the community,” Holly Peters said. “I’ve struggled, everybody’s struggled, I think especially since the pandemic.”

Read more: Food bank use in Canada climbed 20% during pandemic, report shows

Peters has been making and distributing meals to people like Lana Ledoux, who was caring for her children and grandchildren when Peters arrived with a food delivery on Friday.

“It’s very tough because the kids stay home (during COVID-19 restrictions) and then there’s a lot of food that they eat, so it’s very hard to keep up,” Ledoux said. “We’re on a low income, so this really helps.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peters started her project a couple days into 2022.

“I literally started with two pots of soup and a Facebook post asking if there was anybody in need of meals for their children and I got an overwhelming response.”

Read more: How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting food security in Canada

Since that first posting on her ‘Feed Our Children’ Facebook page, Peters has delivered 350 meals.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Celebrity designed aprons equate to income and food for the vulnerable' Celebrity designed aprons equate to income and food for the vulnerable
Celebrity designed aprons equate to income and food for the vulnerable – Oct 10, 2021

Hilda Hawkins is among those who’ve benefitted from Peters’ efforts.

“(Our children’s) father just recently lost his job, just before Christmas, so we really are struggling,” Hawkins told Peters on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Peters says making a difference for people like Hawkins and her family is rewarding.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic has Calgary gardeners planting more veggies, ‘growing their own food’

“I want to make a community,” Peters said. “We should be coming together in the pandemic.”

The Feed Our Children project has grown far beyond what Peters had envisioned.

“To be honest, I thought it was going to be a one-time thing. I have another business, my husband has a business, I have a daughter, family to take care of,” Peters said. “But once I saw how much of a need there was for it, I couldn’t stop.”

Peters has been covering most of the costs of making the meals herself.

“What I’d really like is for people in the city to come together and help me,” Peters said. “So I could feed more children.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagCOVID-19 Pandemic taghelping others tagStruggling families tagmeal donations tagFeed Our Children tagfood relief tagmeal support tagpandemic struggles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers