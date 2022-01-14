Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Video shows thousands of stolen packages, empty boxes littering L.A. railway

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Plundered packages litter LA track tracks after thieves swipe items from cargo containers' Plundered packages litter LA track tracks after thieves swipe items from cargo containers
WATCH: Thousands of boxes have littered the Union Pacific track tracks in downtown Los Angeles over the past several days as thieves have raided cargo containers of the trains that stop in the area to unload. It's left shredded boxes and things the thieves didn't pilfer littering the ground, including at-home COVID-19 tests and other packages ordered from Amazon and other companies by people across the country.

Have you ever expected a package delivery, only to find that it was seemingly lost in the ether? It never makes it onto your porch, and the status stays stuck on “out for delivery”?

New video, captured in a Los Angeles train yard, shows what happens to at least some of the packages that never reach their final destination.

John Schreiber, a freelance photojournalist working for CBS, captured incredible footage of the rampant looting and theft that has been plaguing cargo trains in L.A.

thousands of packages are seen on the train tracks View image in full screen
Shredded boxes and packages are seen at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded packages. Ringo H.W. Chiu / The Associated Press

The video shows debris as far as the eye can see – thousands of broken boxes, discarded merchandise and unopened Amazon Prime packages.

Story continues below advertisement

The area looks almost like a landfill, and Schreiber and his colleagues witnessed a few brazen thefts while the cameras were rolling.

Schreiber said he was prompted to head to the Lincoln Heights train yard after hearing multiple train burglaries come across the L.A. police scanner.

Trending Stories

He spoke with Union Pacific officials while shooting his videos, who told him that the area was cleaned up about 30 days ago, so what he was shooting had only happened within the last month.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the packages, Schreiber shows unopened COVID-19 rapid tests, epi pens and fishing lures.

The trains stop in the area for hours, and sometimes overnight, to unload their cargo. However, sources told CBSLA that the locks used on the containers are easy to cut through.

In a statement to CBSLA, Union Pacific said they are “very concerned about the increased cargo thefts” and that they have “increased the number of…special agents on patrol.”

Indeed, Schreiber’s camera caught Union Pacific police chasing two thieves away from the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Los Angeles tagTrain tagcargo train robberies tagcargo train theft tagcargo trains tagla union pacific tagtrain theft tagunion pacific trains los angeles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers