Crime

2nd suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in 2020 Richmond Hill shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 5:55 pm
York Regional Police respond to a fatal shooting on Leisure Lane in Richmond Hill in November 2020. View image in full screen
York Regional Police respond to a fatal shooting on Leisure Lane in Richmond Hill in November 2020. Andrew Collins / Global News

A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old Richmond Hill man in 2020, York Regional Police say.

Police said officers were called to a home on Leisure Lane, in the area of Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West, on Nov. 13, 2020 around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers located the victim — Amir Hossein Homayouni, also known as Danny — suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police said that on Dec. 16, 2020, 18-year-old Toronto resident Jaheim Claudius Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

A second suspect has since been identified, police said, and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Toronto resident Guilherme Lima was also charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

