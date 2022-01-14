COVID-19: City of Vernon says its proof of vaccination policy has 94% employee compliance

Send this page to someone via email

Six per cent of city employees in Vernon are on unpaid leave because they’re not vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s according to the City of Vernon, which announced on Friday that its proof of vaccination policy, which has been in place for two months, came into full effect this week.

“The City of Vernon has an unwavering commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment for its employees, citizens and visitors,” the city said in a press release on Friday.

“As part of its response to COVID-19, the City of Vernon implemented a Proof of Vaccination Policy on November 10, 2021.”

According to the city, the policy requires proof of full vaccination by Jan. 14 and applies to all city employees and volunteers engaged in supporting municipal services.

The city noted that the policy includes provisions for those who require an exemption “on the basis of a protected ground, such as for medical or other grounds protected under the Human Rights Code.”

The city said also said “as of today, more than 94 per cent of employees have met the city’s vaccination policy requirements. Employees who are unvaccinated or have chosen not to confirm their vaccination status have been put on an unpaid leave of absence.”

Further, it said, “going forward, the city will continue to work directly with employees who are placed on leave. If they choose to receive full vaccination and provide proof of such in a reasonable amount of time, in accordance with the policy, they will be able to return to work.”

Vernon’s chief administrative officer, Will Pearce, said, “We do not want to see anyone leave our organization. However, we also have a duty to provide a safe environment and take appropriate steps to protect all city employees, those who enter city facilities, and ensure the ability to maintain essential services.”

Pearce also said, “This is a vicious virus and medical authorities have been clear that vaccination is the scientifically established best means to fight the pandemic. Therefore, this policy is a vital addition to the other layers of protection we have in place to protect all of us against COVID-19.”

