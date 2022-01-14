SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: GO-Vaxx mobile vaccination clinic making stop in London, Ont. on Jan. 16

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 14, 2022 3:04 pm
A GO-Vaxx bus mobile clinic as seen in August 2021. View image in full screen
A GO-Vaxx bus mobile clinic as seen in August 2021. via @MetrolinxSpox/Twitter

The province’s GO-Vaxx mobile vaccination clinic will be rolling into London, Ont., again this weekend to dole out first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, along with third-dose boosters.

The bus will make a stop at the East Lions Community Centre on Churchill Avenue on Sunday, and will distribute the vaccine in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more: Canada in for ‘intense’ weeks of Omicron infections, hospitalization surges, data says

It’s the third time the GO-Vaxx mobile clinic has made a stop in the Forest City. The bus stopped in the city’s Pond Mill’s neighbourhood just this past weekend.

Due to the limited number of doses available — each bus carries about 250 to 300 doses per day —  those looking to get the jab at the mobile clinic are asked to make an appointment ahead of time online or by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Appointments will be available for booking starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, officials say. The health unit stresses that GO-Vaxx appointments cannot be made through the local vaccine booking portal, and instead have to be made through the province’s booking website.

The GO-Vaxx initiative is a partnership between the province and the Crown agency Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit.

The mobile clinic, a converted GO Transit bus, has been crisscrossing Ontario to reach residents who have yet to be vaccinated due to barriers including convenience and limited transportation.

For those outside of London who can’t make it to the GO-Vaxx clinic, a separate mobile clinic is also in operation by the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service. Dates and locations can be found on the Middlesex-London Health Unit website.

