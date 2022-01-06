COVID-19: GO-Vaxx clinic bus to visit Londoners in Pond Mills on Jan. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners seeking a first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will have an extra opportunity this weekend when the Ontario government’s bus-bound mobile clinic pays a visit to the city’s Pond Mills neighbourhood.

The province’s GO-Vaxx bus mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be parked at 1200 Commissioners Rd. E. on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In a release issued on Thursday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit said the bus “will provide first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone five years of age and older, as well as second and booster doses to those who are eligible.”

Anyone looking to receive a dose from the bus will need to make an appointment, which can be made through the province’s online booking website. Appointments for the bus cannot be made through the MLHU’s booking website.

Appointments for the mobile clinic open at 8 a.m. on Friday. The bus carries about 250 to 300 doses per day, according to the province.

A partnership between the province and Metrolinx, the GO-Vaxx bus has been making the rounds throughout Ontario with the goal of reaching those who have not yet been vaccinated due to barriers such as convenience and limited transportation options.

The bus was previously set to make a stop in Pond Mills on Dec. 23, however the visit was cancelled soon after it was announced with no explanation.

For those in the region who are seeking a shot but can’t make it out on Saturday, the MLHU also provides an online schedule for upcoming pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics serving those in London and Middlesex County.

