Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Wordle: Why so many people are obsessed with the new online game

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 2:53 pm
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone. View image in full screen
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

It’s been described as a “drug,” an “obsession” and a “love story.” Wordle, an online vocabulary game, is taking the internet by storm and has millions of people hooked.

What is it?

Wordle is deceptively simple to play, but harder to solve than it looks. The once-per-day deduction game asks players to figure out a five-letter word. Players receive a maximum of six guesses to complete the word.

Once players complete the game, successful or not, they are given a cryptic-looking block of squares that they can use for bragging rights on social media. To the outside viewer, the ability to read those squares depends on whether they’ve played the game themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

How do you play?

It’s fairly straightforward. Players begin by inputting a five-letter word into the first row of boxes. Upon hitting “enter” the game will show how many of the letters belong in the word.

A green box means the correct letter is in the correct place. A yellow box means the letter appears in the word, but is in the wrong place. A grey box means the letter does not appear in the word at all.

A screenshot of Wordle. View image in full screen
A screenshot of Wordle. Global News

From there, players go on a journey of deduction. If one’s logic and spelling skills are in top form, it’s often quite easy to figure out the word in six tries. But even the most bookish can struggle from time to time.

The history of the game

According to the New York Times, Wordle was designed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle. He created Wordle — a riff on his last name — for his word-game-loving wife as a way to kill time during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

It became wildly popular in his family’s WhatsApp chat, and Wardle decided to make the game public in October 2021. On Nov. 1, 90 people played. Today, the game boasts more than 2.5 million daily players.

Read more: Lawyer ‘flooded’ with calls from Canadian couples on ‘Divorce Day’

Wordle’s simplicity is a standout from so many other online games — no push notifications, no flashy graphics, no sign-ups, no ads. And that’s by design, says Wardle.

“Making Wordle I specifically rejected a bunch of the things you’re supposed to do for a mobile game,” he told NPR. “The rejection of some of those things has actually attracted people to the game because it feels quite innocent and it just wants you to have fun with it.”

Players are limited to one game per day. Everyone gets the same word, receives six tries, and when they’re done a countdown clock displays until the next day’s word is released.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone. View image in full screen
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

In spite of the game’s incredible popularity, Wardle told The Guardian he has mixed feelings about the attention the game is receiving.

Story continues below advertisement

“It going viral doesn’t feel great, to be honest. I feel a sense of responsibility for the players. I feel I really owe it to them to keep things running and make sure everything’s working correctly.”

What’s the best strategy?

Like any online game, there’s no shortage of tips, tricks and hacks to move the game forward.

Trending Stories

Some people start by first trying to figure out the vowels. “Adieu” seems to be a popular selection for the first play.

Story continues below advertisement

Others take a tactic from the Wheel of Fortune playbook and start with a word that contains popular consonants, like “rates” or “snort.”

It’s also important to note that letters can be duplicated within a word.

Read more: Global News readers share impressive pandemic projects and pastimes

Wardle told the New York Times that the game only uses common words in its answers, and that he’s removed any obscure words that would be too hard to guess.

He did run into a bit of trouble from Canadians, however, on Jan. 12 when the word of the day was “favor,” spelled the American way. (The audacity!)

Story continues below advertisement

If you need more tips and pointers, there are entire Reddit and Twitter threads dedicated to strategy.

The game that launched a thousand memes

Of course, with anything that hits peak virality these days, Wordle memes have become almost as popular as the game itself.

There are memes to personally attack anyone using Wordle as an at-work time-waster.

Story continues below advertisement

Others have used the name of the game as a fun pun.

Read more: LAPD officers fired for hunting Pokémon during robbery denied appeal

Others lean into the game’s ability to produce a profound amount of anxiety.

Story continues below advertisement

Some even find Wordle spilling over into their off-line activities.

Even the Canadian government has been getting in on the fun.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter lately, there’s a good chance your feed is overrun with little squares.

Story continues below advertisement

And, you know what? It’s totally OK. Wordle is a welcome little distraction during these trying pandemic times.

Click to play video: '‘Super energetic’ Calgary dog becomes social media star during COVID-19 pandemic' ‘Super energetic’ Calgary dog becomes social media star during COVID-19 pandemic
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wordle taghow to play wordle tagplay wordle tagwhat is wordle tagwhere to play wordle tagwordle answers tagwordle game tagwordle how to play tagwordle strategy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers