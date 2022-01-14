Brent Loucks calling it a career on CKOM’s morning show

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Changes are coming to Saskatoon’s airwaves.

Brent Loucks, the long-time host of CKOM’s morning show, has decided it is time to sleep in.

Loucks announced to listeners on his show Friday that he is stepping down from the morning show. His last day is Feb. 4.

Read more: Rawlco Radio collects toy donations in Saskatoon and Regina

He started as the morning news anchor at the station in 1982 and moved to host the morning show in 1984 with long-time co-anchor Penney Murphy.

Murphy, who is married to Loucks, left the show in 2003 for a career in counselling.

However, Loucks is not retiring completely from radio.

Story continues below advertisement

He will host weekends shows, provide holiday coverage and broadcast special events.

Taking over for Loucks is Rock 102’s anchor, Shack.

Shack has been a staple on Saskatchewan radios for 30 years and helped launch Rock 102 in November 2001 as the morning show host.

Shack is also a founding member of the Care & Share Saskatoon board, raising funds for inner-city school children.

He will still be heard weekends on Rock 102 with his show, Rock music runs through my veins.

Shack starts with the CKOM morning show on Feb. 7.

3:38 Award winning journalist Ben O’Hara-Bryne joins the Corus family Award winning journalist Ben O’Hara-Bryne joins the Corus family