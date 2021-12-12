Rawlco Radio collects toy donations in Saskatoon and Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Rawlco Radio and the Salvation Army collected dozens of toys in Regina and Saskatoon for their Santa’s Anonymous Campaign on Saturday.

People were allowed to drop off new unwrapped toys or cash donations that will be used to buy toys.

All presents collected on Saturday and throughout Rawlco’s month-long campaign will be distributed by the Salvation Army to hundreds of families needing a little extra help and joy this season.

The Salvation Army said it is seeing a 30 per cent increase in families needing help getting presents under the tree for kids this year.

Adopt-A-Family co-organizer Judy Regamey said there are about 4,500 families in need.

“Saskatchewan people, Saskatoon people, they just give – all we have to do is say there’s a need and they recognize that need and are so willing to help,” Regamey said.

This is the 52nd annual Santa’s Anonymous campaign that 980 CJME in Regina and 650 CKOM in Saskatoon have run.

980 CJME morning show host Greg Morgan said a lot of families have helped out this year.

“It’s a wonderful thing because they know what the experience is, some of our donors have actually used the program in years past,” Morgan added.

Regina Salvation Army public relations officer Al Hoeft said there are a couple more days left to gather presents.

“We want to be able to make sure that by the time Christmas rolls around and we distribute to all of the children and all of the families, that there will be enough toys for all children that have registered this year,” Hoeft said.

