Canada December 10 2021 8:12pm 01:23 Weyburn River Park plays host to Christmas lights display The light displays include that of the Grinch, a carving of the Jamaican bobsled team from ‘Cool Runnings,’ and of course jolly old Saint Nick himself. Weyburn River Park displaying festive Christmas lights REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8442531/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8442531/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?