Economy

Lethbridge area ‘bucking the trend’ with larger population growth than much of Alberta

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 7:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge area’s population growing faster than other parts of Alberta: StatsCan' Lethbridge area’s population growing faster than other parts of Alberta: StatsCan
According to a new report from Statistics Canada, the population of the Census Metropolitan Area of Lethbridge, which includes the surrounding county, grew by 0.9 per cent in the latest reporting period. Eloise Therien has more on the reasons behind the growth, and how it compares to the rest of the province.

New numbers from Statistics Canada show what some are calling an encouraging trend in and around Lethbridge, as the population continues to grow at a higher rate than in other areas of Alberta.

According to the Annual Demographics Estimates released Thursday, the population of the Lethbridge CMA (Census Metropolitan Area) grew by 0.9 per cent from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

The CMA, which includes the city, Lethbridge County and the towns within it, had a population of 130,027.

“What we have seen in most of Alberta is a net loss in population,” explained Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge. “So many CMAs are actually down or significantly less growth than Lethbridge.”

Click to play video: 'What is a living wage in Lethbridge?' What is a living wage in Lethbridge?
What is a living wage in Lethbridge? – Nov 3, 2021

For the second year in a row, the leading factor behind reduced population growth across CMAs in Canada was lack of international migration.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewington said the average population growth during the previous 10 years in Lethbridge was 1.7 per cent.

“Given all things that are going on in the world, population growth of almost one percent is actually pretty good.”

Ray Manning, who moved to Lethbridge from British Columbia in June, said there were a variety of factors that went into his family’s decision to move, including the price of housing.

Read more: ‘Significant moment’ as Nova Scotia’s population surpasses 1 million

“There just weren’t as many amenities in Kamloops as there was here,” he added. “It’s closer to the U.S. border and we have kids in Idaho, so it’s a shorter drive.”

With retirement already behind him, Manning sees Lethbridge as a place to settle for the long-term.

“The whole city is actually really nice, the coulees are very nice. I love the sunsets.”

The smallest growth rate cited in the StatsCan report in Alberta sat at -2.2 per cent in Lacombe, while the highest was in Calgary, also at 0.9 per cent.

