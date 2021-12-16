‘Significant moment’ as Nova Scotia’s population surpasses 1 million

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s population has surpassed one million people — a milestone the province says was driven by immigration.

According to a release from the province, there has been record growth since July 2021. The province also boasts a 71 per cent immigrant retention rate, making it the highest in Atlantic Canada.

In a statement, Premier Tim Houston called it a “significant moment” in the province’s history.

“After years of a declining population, the world is learning how special Nova Scotia is; we have momentum and are growing,” he said in part.

“More people make us stronger in every way. We all benefit from this growth with a greater tax base, new businesses and jobs, greater diversity and culture and improved infrastructure.”

The province noted a key priority has been economic growth, and that government has been working to attract and retain more young people, entrepreneurs and skilled workers.

In 2020, the top five countries for landed new comers to Nova Scotia were India, China, the Philippines, Korea and the United Kingdom.

The next goal — two million people.

In order to reach that milestone by 2060, the province will have to attract 25,000 newcomers through a combination of migration from other parts of Canada and “strategic immigration efforts.”

