Canada

‘Significant moment’ as Nova Scotia’s population surpasses 1 million

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'The 1 million club: Nova Scotia’s population approaches milestone' The 1 million club: Nova Scotia’s population approaches milestone
Nova Scotia is on the brink of an historic benchmark, with its population about to hit one million. Ross Lord explains what's driving people to the province, and the pros and cons of having a larger population – Nov 26, 2021

Nova Scotia’s population has surpassed one million people — a milestone the province says was driven by immigration.

According to a release from the province, there has been record growth since July 2021. The province also boasts a 71 per cent immigrant retention rate, making it the highest in Atlantic Canada.

Read more: N.S. newcomers on track to help province meet immigration goals through YouTube channels

In a statement, Premier Tim Houston called it a “significant moment” in the province’s history.

“After years of a declining population, the world is learning how special Nova Scotia is; we have momentum and are growing,” he said in part.

“More people make us stronger in every way. We all benefit from this growth with a greater tax base, new businesses and jobs, greater diversity and culture and improved infrastructure.”

The province noted a key priority has been economic growth, and that government has been working to attract and retain more young people, entrepreneurs and skilled workers.

Read more: Halifax rated Canada’s second fastest growing municipality

In 2020, the top five countries for landed new comers to Nova Scotia were India, China, the Philippines, Korea and the United Kingdom.

The next goal — two million people.

In order to reach that milestone by 2060, the province will have to attract 25,000 newcomers through a combination of migration from other parts of Canada and “strategic immigration efforts.”

Click to play video: 'Immigrants facing key barriers in N.S.' Immigrants facing key barriers in N.S.
Immigrants facing key barriers in N.S – Aug 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
