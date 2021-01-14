Kelowna sees fourth-highest population growth rate in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, according to a Statistics Canada report.

The B.C. Interior city had an increase of 1.9 per cent in its population, equating to a growth of around 4,000 people from 2019 to 2020.

Statistics Canada stated that most large urban regions in Canada have had their population growth slowed compared to years prior.

This coincides with what Global News has reported in the Okanagan region, with more people moving to the area.

Real estate agent Jesse East told Global News back in the fall, “Buyers want to be in the Okanagan for lifestyle more than anything, and that’s something we’ve seen for years.”

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board has also said buyers are coming to the Okanagan to improve their home life, as many have transitioned to a work-from-home lifestyle.

“A lot of people have reassessed their quality of life and I think the Okanagan is proving to be a backyard that everyone wants to have,” Kim Heizmann, the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board’s president.

According to the Statistics Canada report, Kelowna is behind Oshawa, Halifax and Kitchener/Cambridge/Waterloo in population rate growth, all are at or above 2 per cent.

Kelowna is tied with Calgary and Saskatoon with rates of 1.9 per cent.

