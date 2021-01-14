Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna sees fourth-highest population growth rate in Canada

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 3:48 pm
Kelowna was the fourth fastest growing city in Canada, last year.
Kelowna was the fourth fastest growing city in Canada, last year. Google Maps

Kelowna is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, according to a Statistics Canada report.

The B.C. Interior city had an increase of 1.9 per cent in its population, equating to a growth of around 4,000 people from 2019 to 2020.

Statistics Canada stated that most large urban regions in Canada have had their population growth slowed compared to years prior.

This coincides with what Global News has reported in the Okanagan region, with more people moving to the area.

Read more: Toronto experiences record population loss as more move away from city amid COVID-19 pandemic

Real estate agent Jesse East told Global News back in the fall, “Buyers want to be in the Okanagan for lifestyle more than anything, and that’s something we’ve seen for years.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board has also said buyers are coming to the Okanagan to improve their home life, as many have transitioned to a work-from-home lifestyle.

“A lot of people have reassessed their quality of life and I think the Okanagan is proving to be a backyard that everyone wants to have,” Kim Heizmann, the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board’s president.

Read more: Kelowna had second-lowest unemployment rate in nation for December: StatsCan

According to the Statistics Canada report, Kelowna is behind Oshawa, Halifax and Kitchener/Cambridge/Waterloo in population rate growth, all are at or above 2 per cent.

Kelowna is tied with Calgary and Saskatoon with rates of 1.9 per cent.

You can read the full report here.

Click to play video 'B.C. Employment numbers show big rebound' B.C. Employment numbers show big rebound
B.C. Employment numbers show big rebound – Dec 4, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganReal Estatecentral okanaganCanadaStatistics CanadaBCPopulation Growthokanagan mainline real estate board
Flyers
More weekly flyers