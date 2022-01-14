Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay closed following collision

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A section of Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., is closed following a crash Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. emergency crews responded to a reported head-on collision on Highway 35 highway at the intersection of River Road, just a few kilometres south of Highway 7.

TRAFFIC: A section of Highway 35 south of Lindsay is closed following an earlier collision at River Road. #CKLOPP have a detour in place. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

There has been no word yet on injuries, however, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have detours in place along Highway 35.

Global News Peterborough is near the scene, however, police have yet to let media access the site.

More to come…