Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay closed following collision

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 12:32 pm
Highway 35 sign View image in full screen
Highway 35 south of Lindsay is closed following a head-on collision. File

A section of Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., is closed following a crash Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. emergency crews responded to a reported head-on collision on Highway 35 highway at the intersection of River Road, just a few kilometres south of Highway 7.

Read more: Haliburton man killed in Hwy. 35 collision north of Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Story continues below advertisement

There has been no word yet on injuries, however, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have detours in place along Highway 35.

Trending Stories

Global News Peterborough is near the scene, however, police have yet to let media access the site.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagHead On Collision tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagHighway 35 tagHwy 35 tagRiver Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers