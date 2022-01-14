Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay closed following collision

A section of Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., is closed following a crash Friday morning.
Around 10 a.m. emergency crews responded to a reported head-on collision on Highway 35 highway at the intersection of River Road, just a few kilometres south of Highway 7.
There has been no word yet on injuries, however, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have detours in place along Highway 35.
Global News Peterborough is near the scene, however, police have yet to let media access the site.
More to come…
