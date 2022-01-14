Menu

Education

Ontario fights court ruling striking down new mandatory math test for teachers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Ford government to implement mandatory math testing for all new teachers' Ford government to implement mandatory math testing for all new teachers
WATCH ABOVE: Ford government to implement mandatory math testing for all new teachers – Aug 28, 2019

TORONTO — The Ontario government is trying to fight a court ruling that found its mandatory math test for new teachers is unconstitutional.

Ontario’s Divisional Court last month struck down the math proficiency test as infringing equality provisions in the charter because it found the test had a disproportionate impact on racialized teachers.

The court said there were significant disparities in success rates of standardized testing based on race.

But the government is now arguing that the court made legal errors in that decision, including using too low of a threshold to determine discrimination, given that there was only one administration of the test.

Read more: Ontario teachers will have to score at least 70% on math tests: memo

The government is seeking leave to have the Court of Appeal for Ontario hear the case.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced the test as part of an effort to improve students’ scores on standardized math tests.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
