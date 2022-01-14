Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID bout

Send this page to someone via email

Alphonso Davies‘ return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton has been sidelined, with his participation in doubt for Canada’s World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann told a pre-match news conference Friday that the problem was detected in the follow-up examination that all players who have had COVID undergo.

Read more: Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies returns to training with Bayern Munich

“He’ll sit out training until further notice. He won’t be available, also in the coming weeks,” Nagelsmann said in German.

“The ultrasound shows this myocarditis isn’t so dramatic but it’s a sign of myocarditis. Still, it has to heal and that will definitely take some time,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Myocarditis is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

Bayern said last week that Davies had tested positive and was feeling well while isolating at home. He was one of six Bayern players who returned to training Wednesday after COVID bouts.

Nagelsmann said Davies would now stop training until further notice to give his body time to recover. Bayern plays Cologne on Saturday.

Davies has won 35 caps for Canada with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Viewed as one of the finest left backs in the world, due to his pace and attacking flair, he plays in a more offensive position for Canada.

Canada is scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers in Honduras (Jan. 27), at home to the U.S. in Hamilton (Jan. 30) and in El Salvador (Feb. 2).

The Canadian men, bidding to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time ever, currently top the final round of qualifying in CONCACAF with a 4-0-4 record. They have six games remaining.

Come March, the top three teams in the eight-team round robin will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at Qatar 2022. The fourth-place team will take on an Oceania country in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them.

Story continues below advertisement

A depleted Bayern lost to 2-1 Borussia M?nchengladbach on Jan. 7 following the winter break, but still tops the German standings at 14-3-1.

Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou will all be back in the weekend match-day squad following their COVID infections.

“None of them are 100 per cent fit. Some of them had symptoms. They’re back in the squad, but none except Manu are ready to start or play for long,” Nagelsmann said.

Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman will both be absent for the Cologne game. Goretzka is recovering from a knee issue while Coman was dealing with a muscular injury prior to COVID.

Bayern are also without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr (both at the Africa Cup of Nations), Lucas Hernandez (COVID) and Josip Stanisic (recovery training).

1:42 Alphonso Davies’ return to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers ‘makes people believe’ Alphonso Davies’ return to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers ‘makes people believe’ – Nov 12, 2021