Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies returns to training with Bayern Munich

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2022 6:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Soccer skills of Alphonso Davies raises Canada’s World Cup hopes' Soccer skills of Alphonso Davies raises Canada’s World Cup hopes
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about Alphonso Davies.

Canadian star Alphonso Davies and five other Bayern Munich players returned to training Wednesday after self-isolating following positive COVID-19 tests.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Alphonso Davies latest Bayern player to test positive for COVID-19

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou also completed parts of the team session at Bayern’s training ground.

Davies, Upamecano, Sane and Nianzou trained separately after warming up with the team, which plays at FC Koln on Saturday.

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Bayern’s Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Bayern said Jan. 5 that the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton had tested positive but was well and self-isolating at home. Bayern returned to training Jan. 3, 17 days after its last competitive match of 2021 _ a 4-0 win Wolfsburg.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canada’s men’s soccer team turning heads, winning games and fans in World Cup qualifying run

Canada has been keeping a close eye on Davies’ health. The Canadian men are scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers in Honduras (Jan. 27), at home to the U.S. in Hamilton (Jan. 30) and in El Salvador (Feb. 2).

Click to play video: 'Canada scores historic win over Mexico in World Cup qualifier' Canada scores historic win over Mexico in World Cup qualifier

A depleted Bayern lost to 2-1 Borussia Moenchengladbach last Friday but still tops the German standings at 14-3-1.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagCanada Soccer tagAlphonso Davies tagCanadian Soccer tagMen's soccer tagBayern Munich tagBundesliga tagCOVID-19 impact on sports tagCOVID-19 impact on soccer tagCOVID-19 impact on Bundesliga tagCOVID-19 impact on soccer leagues tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers