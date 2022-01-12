Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies returns to training with Bayern Munich

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian star Alphonso Davies and five other Bayern Munich players returned to training Wednesday after self-isolating following positive COVID-19 tests.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Alphonso Davies latest Bayern player to test positive for COVID-19

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou also completed parts of the team session at Bayern’s training ground.

Davies, Upamecano, Sane and Nianzou trained separately after warming up with the team, which plays at FC Koln on Saturday.

View image in full screen Bayern’s Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Bayern said Jan. 5 that the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton had tested positive but was well and self-isolating at home. Bayern returned to training Jan. 3, 17 days after its last competitive match of 2021 _ a 4-0 win Wolfsburg.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canada’s men’s soccer team turning heads, winning games and fans in World Cup qualifying run

Canada has been keeping a close eye on Davies’ health. The Canadian men are scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers in Honduras (Jan. 27), at home to the U.S. in Hamilton (Jan. 30) and in El Salvador (Feb. 2).

A depleted Bayern lost to 2-1 Borussia Moenchengladbach last Friday but still tops the German standings at 14-3-1.