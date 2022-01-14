Police seek missing London, Ont. man last seen Dec. 26

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after a man last seen Dec. 26, 2021, was reported missing this week.

Police say Rubi Gonzalo, 49, of London, was last seen on Boxing Day in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street in the city’s east end.

He was reported missing on Jan. 13.

He’s described by police as “male, Hispanic, approximately five-foot-three, thin build, with short dark hair and light eyes.” Police add that he may have a Silver Nissan sedan.

Police say they and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

