Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police seek missing London, Ont. man last seen Dec. 26

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 14, 2022 8:02 am
Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen Dec. 26, 2021 in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street. View image in full screen
Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen Dec. 26, 2021 in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street. supplied by the London Police Service

London, Ont., police are investigating after a man last seen Dec. 26, 2021, was reported missing this week.

Police say Rubi Gonzalo, 49, of London, was last seen on Boxing Day in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street in the city’s east end.

Read more: Elderly woman who had been missing for several days located by Kingston police

He was reported missing on Jan. 13.

Trending Stories

He’s described by police as “male, Hispanic, approximately five-foot-three, thin build, with short dark hair and light eyes.” Police add that he may have a Silver Nissan sedan.

Police say they and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagmissing person tagMissing Man tagLondon Police Service tagAllen Avenue and Spruce Street tagGonzalo Rubi tagMan Reported Missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers