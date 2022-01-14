Hamilton councillor seeks to bring together stakeholders to address housing crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann said there needs to be “agreement” and “unity” in solving Hamilton’s homelessness crisis.

She has presented a motion, approved by the emergency and community services committee on Thursday, that will bring together experts and those with lived experience for a “solution-focused” planning session.

Nann said encampments will persist until the city implements a strategy that addresses the unique health needs of the estimated 80 to 140 people who are living rough.

“We have no other choice, at this time, other than to rise in leadership,” said Nann, noting there are a “myriad” of reasons why people have become unhoused.

“Yes, some of our encamped residents and neighbours are experiencing crises as it relates to addictions,”, said Nann, “but not all of them.”

“Some of them have become unhoused as a result of renovictions, some of them have become unhoused as a result of dealing with domestic violence and sexual violence.”

Nann’s motion calls for bringing health sector and housing providers together with those who have lived experience of being homeless and organizations that provide them with front-line support.

A recent study revealed at least 19 people without residences died in the city during a six-month period in 2021.

“The most alarming statistic we found in the data, was that the average age at the time of death was 36,” said Dr. Jill Wiwcharuk, an inner-city physician who was co-author of the report, “Deaths in the Hamilton Homeless Population.”

