Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor chosen for 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor is headed to Las Vegas.

For the first time in his career, Connor was one of 36 players selected to participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday. Connor was the only Jets player chosen, but Mark Scheifele could still be joining him at the festivities.

Four more players will be chosen by a fan vote as part of the NHL All-Star Last Men In and Scheifele is one of 32 players on the ballot.

The top vote-getter from each division will be added to the all-star roster.

Connor leads the Jets in goals and overall scoring with 19 tallies and 35 points in the first 33 games.

The last time there was an all-star game was in 2020, when the Jets were represented by Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg’s Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights was also chosen.

This year’s all-star weekend is being hosted by the Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 4-5.

