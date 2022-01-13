RCMP investigate central Alberta incident that left woman dead, man in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP confirmed Thursday that officers found a woman’s body at a home in Bawlf, Alta., after responding to what they described as a “firearms complaint” earlier this week.

According to police, officers were called to the home at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found an injured man who was then taken to hospital for treatment.

“A hold and secure was ordered at a local school while RCMP contained the area,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The hold and secure was lifted at 4:30 p.m.

“Later in the evening, RCMP with the assistance of the emergency response team, made entry into the home and located a deceased female.”

Police have not confirmed how the woman died, how the man was injured or what they believe unfolded at the home. However, they aren’t looking for any suspects.

The RCMP added that the injured man remains in hospital in critical condition.

“Further details, including the identities of those involved, are not being released at this time,” police said, noting that the RCMP major crimes unit is now leading the investigation.

Bawlf is located about 30 kilometres southeast of Camrose and 130 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

