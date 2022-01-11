RCMP major crimes unit investigating after woman’s body found in Evansburg alley

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP says its major crimes unit is investigating what led to the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found “partially covered in snow” in an alley in Evansburg earlier this month.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said members of the Evansburg RCMP detachment were told about a person found lying in an alley in the area of 49 Street and 50 Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Officers found the body and the RCMP said its major crimes unit was later tasked with taking over the investigation.

Police said an autopsy was conducted in Edmonton on Jan. 7 but noted “the findings of the autopsy are pending lab test results.”

The RCMP said while it continues to investigate what is has described as a “sudden death,” police will not be providing further details about the woman or what they believe happened to her “at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Evansburg is located about 110 kilometres west of Edmonton.