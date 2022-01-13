RCMP hunting for inmate who fled Surrey Pretrial Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre on Thursday.

Police say Mustafa Sa’Ada, 32, fled correctional officers at the facility on 57th Avenue near 144 Street shortly before 1 p.m.

He was last seen heading south towards Highway 10 on foot.

Mounties and a K9 unit were “actively searching” for him, police said.

According to police Sa’Ada has a “history of violent offences,” and was in custody for robbery.

He is described as Middle Eastern and five-foot-eight with a slim build. He was wearing a grey sweater, dark brown/grey pants and one white shoe.

Anyone who sees Sa’Ada is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. immediately.

