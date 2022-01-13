Menu

Crime

RCMP hunting for inmate who fled Surrey Pretrial Centre

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 5:35 pm
Mustafa Sa’Ada was last seen heading south from the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre on foot. View image in full screen
Mustafa Sa’Ada was last seen heading south from the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre on foot. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre on Thursday.

Police say Mustafa Sa’Ada, 32, fled correctional officers at the facility on 57th Avenue near 144 Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Read more: Convicted murderer who escaped from Mission, B.C., prison in 2020 arrested in San Diego

He was last seen heading south towards Highway 10 on foot.

Mounties and a K9 unit were “actively searching” for him, police said.

According to police Sa’Ada has a “history of violent offences,” and was in custody for robbery.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Dangerous’ escaped prisoners charged with 2019 murder of Vancouver Island man

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as Middle Eastern and five-foot-eight with a slim build. He was wearing a grey sweater, dark brown/grey pants and one white shoe.

Anyone who sees Sa’Ada is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. immediately.

