Regina police request public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old woman

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 6, 2022.

RPS says they do not have any indication that Jaylee Springflower Wapamoose has come to harm but her absence is causing concern among her family and friends.

“Wapamoose is described as Indigenous, about 5’ 5” tall, weighing about 120 pounds, thin build, medium-length brown hair, brown eyes,” police described. “[She] has a tattoo of the word, “Sober” on her left forearm, and a tattoo of a hummingbird behind her left ear.”

RPS say she was last seen at the home of a friend in the 1300 block of Montague Street at about 6:00 p.m., on Jan. 6, 2022 but was reported missing to police on Jan. 9.

RPS have made efforts to locate Wapamoose but have been unsuccessful so far.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Wapamoose to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

