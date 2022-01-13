Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police request public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old woman

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 5:02 pm
The Regina Police Service are requesting for assistance in locating 36-year-old Jaylee Springflower Wapamoose who was last seen on Jan. 6, 2022 from 1300 block of Montague Street.
The Regina Police Service are requesting for assistance in locating 36-year-old Jaylee Springflower Wapamoose who was last seen on Jan. 6, 2022 from 1300 block of Montague Street. Supplied: Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 6, 2022.

RPS says they do not have any indication that Jaylee Springflower Wapamoose has come to harm but her absence is causing concern among her family and friends.

Read more: 14-year-old charged after street robbery gone wrong: Regina police

“Wapamoose is described as Indigenous, about 5’ 5” tall, weighing about 120 pounds, thin build, medium-length brown hair, brown eyes,” police described. “[She] has a tattoo of the word, “Sober” on her left forearm, and a tattoo of a hummingbird behind her left ear.”

RPS say she was last seen at the home of a friend in the 1300 block of Montague Street at about 6:00 p.m., on Jan. 6, 2022 but was reported missing to police on Jan. 9.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RPS have made efforts to locate Wapamoose but have been unsuccessful so far.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Wapamoose to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget' Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget
Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget – Dec 16, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagmissing person tagRegina Police Service tagRegina Crime Stoppers tagReported Missing tagPublic's assistance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers