Trans-Canada Highway between Lytton and Spences Bridge expected to reopen Friday

A closed section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior is expected to partially reopen on Friday.

This week, the Ministry of Transportation announced that Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge will once again see flowing traffic after being closed for nearly two months due to catastrophic flooding in mid-November 2021.

However, the highway between Lytton and Hope remains closed, with the ministry noting that record snowfalls and current avalanche risks have delayed work in the area of Jackass Mountain, south of Lytton.

“Once the snow is cleared and avalanche risks subside, our crews will resume work in this area,” the ministry said in an information update.

All told, the ministry said November’s flooding resulted in 15 sites between Hope and Spences Bridge being significantly damaged.

Since then, the ministry says work has been done to clear, repair and reopen the highway.

“Many sections of the highway are operational with temporary access as we design and plan construction on permanent solutions over the long term,” said the ministry.

The ministry noted that when the highway reopens from Lytton to Spences Bridge, it will be open to all types of traffic, though there will be a limit of 25 metres in length.

The ministry said many sections of the highway will continue to be active construction sites and work zones, and that speeds will be reduced. Motorists are asked to obey all traffic signs and to drive safely.

In related news, reconstruction of damaged sections along Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge continues.

The ministry said the highway, which is still closed, sustained damage to 23 sites.

In a weekly update, the ministry said crews have completed temporary repairs at three locations, started construction on another seven and have 13 sites where work is planned for the near future.

“We are working on forecasting the long-term repair schedule for Highway 8,” said the ministry, “which we will share with residents as soon as possible.”

