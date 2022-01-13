Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton area

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 9:12 am
Freezing rain at Gateway Park in south Edmonton on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Freezing rain at Gateway Park in south Edmonton on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Kim Smith, Global News

A freezing rain warning means a slick drive for Edmonton commuters Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 5 a.m. for the city, along with St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Read more: Edmonton snow-clearing crews tackling entire city, including residential again

Roads, highways, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Trending Stories

Several crashes were already reported around the city as of 6:30 a.m.

The rain is expected to change to snow later.

This is the third freezing rain warning the Alberta Capital region has had to deal with the last several weeks.

