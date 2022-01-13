Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton area

Send this page to someone via email

A freezing rain warning means a slick drive for Edmonton commuters Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 5 a.m. for the city, along with St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Roads, highways, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Several crashes were already reported around the city as of 6:30 a.m.

The rain is expected to change to snow later.

This is the third freezing rain warning the Alberta Capital region has had to deal with the last several weeks.