Canada

Police search for missing man last seen in Burnaby, B.C. on Christmas Eve

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 3:34 pm
Burnaby RCMP say 32-year-old Adam Sibley was last seen on Dec. 24, 2021 at Market Crossing in Burnaby, B.C. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP say 32-year-old Adam Sibley was last seen on Dec. 24, 2021 at Market Crossing in Burnaby, B.C. Burnaby RCMP

Police in B.C. are searching for a missing 32-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Christmas Eve.

Adam Sibley, a resident of New Westminster, was last seen in Burnaby near Byrne Road and Marine Way by the Market Crossing mall on Dec. 24.

He was reported missing on Jan. 7 by family, who are “worried for his well-being,” Burnaby RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Read more: 25-year-old man reported missing over holidays found, say Burnaby RCMP

An initial investigation into his disappearance came to a “dead end,” Cpl. Michael Kalanj told Global News, which is why police are now seeking public assistance.

Sibley was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie or jacket. He’s described as six feet tall and about 185 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes, a bald or shaved head, and is missing a front tooth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 604-646-9999, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

